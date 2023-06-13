Man Calls out Woke School Board for Corrupting + Grooming Children with Pornography

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A black pastor stood before a Woke school board and excoriated them for allowing pornography into the school system and the library where 10 year olds could check out easily such pornographic materials.More people need to speak out against us version of the minds of our children and against the grooming and woke indoctrination.
#woke #groomers #children #schoolboard
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more