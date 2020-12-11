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This is Kary Mullis (PcR test inventor?) talking about what he knows !
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65 views • December 11, 2020
The people say that he died a year ago !!!!! allegedly he died in august of 2019 - wikipedia says death cause would / shall be pneumonia.?! ... yea sure !! ?
he passed just two months before Event 201 ( corona virus SIMULATION ) which is the video where some people in the ECONOMIC FORUM (oct2019) talk about what a pandemic could do to the economy!!!
Greetings L9
always here to talk
[email protected]
he passed just two months before Event 201 ( corona virus SIMULATION ) which is the video where some people in the ECONOMIC FORUM (oct2019) talk about what a pandemic could do to the economy!!!
Greetings L9
always here to talk
[email protected]
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