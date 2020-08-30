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URGENT!! Stop the Use of Fetal cells & Fetal tissue in food, drinks, cosmetics, etc.
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127 views • August 30, 2020
Alex discusses the use of aborted fetal cells in soft drinks (Pepsi), all vaccines, used in some medical treatments, cosmetics, and who know what else these demons are doing. More info from Alex: https://youtu.be/DFLmJokASvY
Also see the list from Stop the Crime: http://www.stopthecrime.net/sen/0001.html
Article on www.rense.com: https://rense.com/general89/msg.htm
Children of God for Life, list for "fetal tissue" & "fetal cells": https://cogforlife.org/?s=fetal+tissue&;x=0&y=0
https://cogforlife.org/?s=fetal+cells&;x=0&y=0
Also see the list from Stop the Crime: http://www.stopthecrime.net/sen/0001.html
Article on www.rense.com: https://rense.com/general89/msg.htm
Children of God for Life, list for "fetal tissue" & "fetal cells": https://cogforlife.org/?s=fetal+tissue&;x=0&y=0
https://cogforlife.org/?s=fetal+cells&;x=0&y=0
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