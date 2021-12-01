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EntertheStars: Omicron the Movie... 57 Years Ago, is Happening NOW [29.11.2021]
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33 views • December 01, 2021
So I watched the rest of the movie which is here on Youtube, and I believe is public domain. Let's just say I was floored. This film is happening right now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUVuP8U8BhY
https://www.cdandlp.com/en/david-bowie/journey-to-omikron-city-the-nomad-soul-soundtrack/cd/r119011993/
https://genius.com/David-bowie-new-angels-of-promise-omikron-the-nomad-soul-version-lyrics
https://genius.com/David-bowie-new-angels-of-promise-omikron-the-nomad-soul-version-lyrics
https://www.google.com/search?q=david+bowie+the+pretty+things+are+going+to+hell+lyrics&;source=lmns&bih=635&biw=1242&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjVwdupybn0AhUpg3IEHViSDRIQ_AUoAHoECAEQAA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renato_Salvatori
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ibssr/39521461121
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJUk8azj4dw&;t=602s
https://www.google.com/search?q=translate+cornuto&;sxsrf=AOaemvIMhNV84fpqxLVv-wJ3PuwPZdTUWw%3A1638034697935&ei=CW2iYdOyOJWqwbkPscOOWA&ved=0ahUKEwiT27Liirn0AhUVVTABHbGhAwsQ4dUDCA4&uact=5&oq=translate+cornuto&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeMggIABAWEAoQHjIFCAAQhgM6BAgjECc6BQgAEJECOhEILhCABBCxAxCDARDHARCjAjoICAAQsQMQgwE6CwguEIAEEMcBEKMCOgsILhCxAxCDARCRAjoECAAQQzoLCAAQgAQQsQMQgwE6BQgAEIAEOgcIABCxAxBDOggIABCABBCxAzoLCC4QgAQQsQMQgwFKBAhBGABQAFjtFGDcHWgAcAJ4AIABlgGIAa0NkgEDOS44mAEAoAEBwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz
https://www.constellation-guide.com/constellation-list/corona-borealis-constellation/
http://www.allthesky.com/constellations/serpens/
http://www.whitby-astronomers.com/focus/northern-crown-corona-borealis
15,452 views Streamed live on Nov 29, 2021
EntertheStars
102K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kj7hLnWnjWc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUVuP8U8BhY
https://www.cdandlp.com/en/david-bowie/journey-to-omikron-city-the-nomad-soul-soundtrack/cd/r119011993/
https://genius.com/David-bowie-new-angels-of-promise-omikron-the-nomad-soul-version-lyrics
https://genius.com/David-bowie-new-angels-of-promise-omikron-the-nomad-soul-version-lyrics
https://www.google.com/search?q=david+bowie+the+pretty+things+are+going+to+hell+lyrics&;source=lmns&bih=635&biw=1242&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjVwdupybn0AhUpg3IEHViSDRIQ_AUoAHoECAEQAA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renato_Salvatori
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ibssr/39521461121
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJUk8azj4dw&;t=602s
https://www.google.com/search?q=translate+cornuto&;sxsrf=AOaemvIMhNV84fpqxLVv-wJ3PuwPZdTUWw%3A1638034697935&ei=CW2iYdOyOJWqwbkPscOOWA&ved=0ahUKEwiT27Liirn0AhUVVTABHbGhAwsQ4dUDCA4&uact=5&oq=translate+cornuto&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeMggIABAWEAoQHjIFCAAQhgM6BAgjECc6BQgAEJECOhEILhCABBCxAxCDARDHARCjAjoICAAQsQMQgwE6CwguEIAEEMcBEKMCOgsILhCxAxCDARCRAjoECAAQQzoLCAAQgAQQsQMQgwE6BQgAEIAEOgcIABCxAxBDOggIABCABBCxAzoLCC4QgAQQsQMQgwFKBAhBGABQAFjtFGDcHWgAcAJ4AIABlgGIAa0NkgEDOS44mAEAoAEBwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz
https://www.constellation-guide.com/constellation-list/corona-borealis-constellation/
http://www.allthesky.com/constellations/serpens/
http://www.whitby-astronomers.com/focus/northern-crown-corona-borealis
15,452 views Streamed live on Nov 29, 2021
EntertheStars
102K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kj7hLnWnjWc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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