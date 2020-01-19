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🔴 Retired Marine - Virginia Set To Become The Globalist vs Nationalist Battleground! - 01/18/2020
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13 views • January 19, 2020
18 January 2020 | #1201
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Original Description below this line.
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VA State Senator Goes Public 72 Hours Before Rally: 'We Are Being Set Up' https://www.westernjournal.com/va-sta... VIRGINIA: FAA Declares "National Defense Airspace" Over Richmond, Live S... https://youtu.be/RyHnfrNXtgA Anyone Interested In Joining The Hemp Revolution Go Here! http://EndlessPayChecks.com Seriously! Who Wants to Become a HEMP Millionaire? - 01/16/2020 https://youtu.be/ksNvOVrzfMg
Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Become a preferred customer: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VA State Senator Goes Public 72 Hours Before Rally: 'We Are Being Set Up' https://www.westernjournal.com/va-sta... VIRGINIA: FAA Declares "National Defense Airspace" Over Richmond, Live S... https://youtu.be/RyHnfrNXtgA Anyone Interested In Joining The Hemp Revolution Go Here! http://EndlessPayChecks.com Seriously! Who Wants to Become a HEMP Millionaire? - 01/16/2020 https://youtu.be/ksNvOVrzfMg
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