2024-2-27 transitioning into the noah mindset

Get rid of the smartphone, they are using it against you.

AI is not safe.

You have to learn how to navigate life without those things.

Prepare your ark.

Come out of the world and their churches, and enter into covenant with the Father.

This is sabbath year coming up very soon, prepare ahead of time, buy your food for the upcoming year and store it. Let the land lay fallow this year. God will reward you for your obedience.

You need to get in shape, and transition your mind into a wartime mentality.

Instead of wasting time on things that don't really matter, use your time wisely with the Father.





