Health Benefits of Walnuts

Walnuts is one of the healthiest food that has several health benefits. Walnuts are loaded with omega-3 fats and rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.Walnuts are delicious and can easily be added to your diet.Here are the health benefits of eating walnuts everyday.1. Walnuts Help Weight Loss.Walnuts effectively help to lose weight. Walnuts have compounds that burn belly fat help make you feel full. Thus walnuts help you lose weight.2. Walnuts for Diabetes.Eating walnuts everyday can help to control diabetes. It regulate your blood pressure and thus control diabetes.3. Improves Heart health.The monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids present in walnuts decrease LDL (harmful) cholesterol. As a result eating walnut regularly lower risk of cardiovascular heart disease, stroke, and heart attack.4. Prevent Cancer.Eating walnuts everyday help lower risk of Prostate cancer and breast cancer.5. Induce Better Sleep.Melatonin, a hormone that helps induce and regulate sleep, is available in walnuts in a bio-available form. Thus, walnuts help you to have a good and restful sleep.6. Brain Health.Walnuts are rich in essential vitamins and mineral that is very good for your brain health and nervous system.How to eat Walnuts?You can eat walnuts by chopping them and adding them in your favorite salads. You can also add crushed walnuts to your vegetables, smoothies and dessert.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:www.pixabay.comwww.flickr.comwww.pexels.com