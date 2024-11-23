RIP Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime

Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime.

He died yesterday at 53, from pancreatic cancer. I will post a video next of Scott's first time in Russia, and Russell 'Texas' Bentley is interviewing him. Both RIP in 2024. Unfortunately the first video is still sitting waiting to show. I may have to post it again. The editor of RT has an interesting statement, about his death. Cynthia

Watch some of his comments and analysis:

- Sevastopol beach attack with US ATACMS missiles is a crime against humanity

-Why is the West spreading the ‘Russian threat’ propaganda?

- ‘Putin is exactly right’: On arming countries hostile to the US

-Why the US ‘does have responsibility' for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

- ‘The American people are clueless about the evil unleashed in our name".