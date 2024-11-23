BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RIP Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
308 views • 5 months ago

Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime. 

He died yesterday at 53, from pancreatic cancer. I will post a video next of Scott's first time in Russia, and Russell 'Texas' Bentley is interviewing him. Both RIP in 2024. Unfortunately the first video is still sitting waiting to show. I may have to post it again. The editor of RT has an interesting statement, about his death. Cynthia

Watch some of his comments and analysis:

- Sevastopol beach attack with US ATACMS missiles is a crime against humanity

-Why is the West spreading the ‘Russian threat’ propaganda?

- ‘Putin is exactly right’: On arming countries hostile to the US

-Why the US ‘does have responsibility' for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

- ‘The American people are clueless about the evil unleashed in our name".

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy