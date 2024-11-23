RIP Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime.
He died yesterday at 53, from pancreatic cancer. I will post a video next of Scott's first time in Russia, and Russell 'Texas' Bentley is interviewing him. Both RIP in 2024. Unfortunately the first video is still sitting waiting to show. I may have to post it again. The editor of RT has an interesting statement, about his death. Cynthia
Watch some of his comments and analysis:
- Sevastopol beach attack with US ATACMS missiles is a crime against humanity
-Why is the West spreading the ‘Russian threat’ propaganda?
- ‘Putin is exactly right’: On arming countries hostile to the US
-Why the US ‘does have responsibility' for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack
- ‘The American people are clueless about the evil unleashed in our name".