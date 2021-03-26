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Technology of the False Sky Prophets - Episode 1
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60 views • March 26, 2021
Read "The Book of Enoch" for yourself:
http://enoksbok.se/
Drone footage: https://youtu.be/xj1T2AWcI6o
More Drone footage: https://youtu.be/44KvHwRHb3A
http://enoksbok.se/
Drone footage: https://youtu.be/xj1T2AWcI6o
More Drone footage: https://youtu.be/44KvHwRHb3A
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