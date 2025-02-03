When I was J6ed in 2011 why were they at the NIH Criminal Center?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Here's what they did to me. Between 2009 October 23 and 2011, tried to force me to destroy the data. We know how that goes! Forced us to withdraw the paper; I refused, or the Journal retracts the paper implying fraud. What happened to me was the journals forced the retraction. My sweet nephew asked me to put this slide in the talk in 2019. Who and why? Judy. He said, Aunt Judy. Who and why? Why is Hillary? I mean Killary, sorry. I mean, why is Hillary Clinton at the NIH Clinical Center, I call it criminal center, in November of 2011? Why? Why is she standing with Francis Collins, oh, an agency head? He's the head of the NIH at the time. Tony Fauci, he's the head of the NIAID, the National Institute of AIDS, not Allergy and Infectious Disease. AIDS, because allergies and infectious disease, these are infection by injection.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/30/2025

