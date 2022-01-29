Australian Assistant Defence Minister: It’s Very Dangerous Time Now, Australia Must Uphold the Rules-Based Global Order

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01/26/2022 Australian Assistant Defence Minister: It is a very dangerous time now, when the U.S. has the challenge of Russia, massing troops on the border of Ukraine and Eastern Europe while China is still normalizing their intimidation around Taiwan and the South China Sea. Australia must uphold the rules-based global order right here in the Indo-Pacific.