© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOULD WE STAY AWAY FROM THOSE THAT HAVE COMMITTED VACCINE SUICIDE? VIRUS SHEDDING WILL KILL VAXXED
Follow
1
Share
Report
225 views • April 20, 2021
Mike Adams breaks down what he believes to be the future of the people that take the gene therapy jab.
Weakened immune systems from mRNA jab, being around another vaxxed person could be deadly.
We will see death on a huge scale within 3 months to 1.5 years. Was this intentional from the creators of this shit shot. Did they ignore animal studies that showed this would happen, or did they use them as a guide for their Genocide against us? They are guilty of crimes against humanity.
Source: Jim_Crenshaw
Weakened immune systems from mRNA jab, being around another vaxxed person could be deadly.
We will see death on a huge scale within 3 months to 1.5 years. Was this intentional from the creators of this shit shot. Did they ignore animal studies that showed this would happen, or did they use them as a guide for their Genocide against us? They are guilty of crimes against humanity.
Source: Jim_Crenshaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.