Odd CNN Story ripping on a False Doctrine Making Christians seem Weak
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published a month ago |

Cover end of days news including CNN covering trauma with the pre-trib rapture that our Ministry views as a  dangerous false doctrine.  You need to endure to the end even if it means your head. 

You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

Book:  https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Keywords
genocidedemocidewatchmangun grabend of daysdreamget savedore trib raptureare you saved

