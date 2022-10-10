Odd CNN Story ripping on a False Doctrine Making Christians seem Weak

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Cover end of days news including CNN covering trauma with the pre-trib rapture that our Ministry views as a dangerous false doctrine. You need to endure to the end even if it means your head.
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