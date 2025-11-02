Tips For Well Pumps & Septic Tanks on Semi-Rural Properties

Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name’s Chris Berger, real estate agent here in the Hudson Valley region, and it’s time for another Berger Point.

I just wanted to cover today some of the things that you face, whether it’s a well pump and a septic in your home. Usually in the rural areas, that’s what exists.

However, sometimes things can go wrong.

Last night, I turned on the water, no water downstairs.

So we did a quick check.

I had a feeling it was going to be the well pump.

The well pump is approximately 150 feet below the surface and the gentleman is starting the pump right now.

It’s running water — clear it out, clean it out.

Now also too, I want to make mention where there’s a sewer for your waste, as well as, city or town water which you pay for each month.

But being a homeowner, you always have these problems — and the pump was $2,700, which we think is reasonable here in New York.

But it’s something that you have to deal with.

Hopefully, in the next 20 years, it’ll never have to be replaced.

So it’s money well spent, and the water is clean and fresh.

***

I’m kind of enjoying wearing my 1965 Mustang convertible hat.

I had one for about 12 years.

Basically, that’s how old that well pump was.

And when the house was inspected, it was pointed out that it’s a very old pump, as far as the inspector could tell.

And sometime in the next five years, it would have to be replaced.

Well, he was pretty smart and spot on.

So we thank him for that.

Just be aware of it when you’re buying and selling your house.

