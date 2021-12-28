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Nurse Blows Whistle on Kill-Shots
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175 views • December 28, 2021
Nurse Blows Whistle on Kill-Shots
RN nurse of 17 years puts her career in jeopardy by speaking truth about the deadly vaccines and the refusal of hospitals to put information into the VAERS database
“The fucking idiots who throw up their arms and tell me they don't want to hear about conspiracies but pretend to be liberal and care about LGBTQ+ or all the rights that Soros tell them to care about..... They don't care about children dying or Australians thrown in camps.. because Soros and the media program them to say that's "antivax conspiracy talk"
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7yfwGqRFSbyW/
RN nurse of 17 years puts her career in jeopardy by speaking truth about the deadly vaccines and the refusal of hospitals to put information into the VAERS database
“The fucking idiots who throw up their arms and tell me they don't want to hear about conspiracies but pretend to be liberal and care about LGBTQ+ or all the rights that Soros tell them to care about..... They don't care about children dying or Australians thrown in camps.. because Soros and the media program them to say that's "antivax conspiracy talk"
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7yfwGqRFSbyW/
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