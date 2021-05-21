© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awesome Colorado Traffic Stop - Traveling Under Common Law With No Plates No License or Registration
Follow
4
Share
Report
135 views • May 21, 2021
Know your rights!
Colorado Traffic Stop Traveling Under Common Law With No Plates License or Registration
Cops end up hungry for more information then guy drives away.
I now have a new personal mission to to verify and learn this if it is indeed valid - I would like to become as kind, honorable and knowledgable as this man is in this video.
#COMMONLAW #TRAFFICSTOP #RIGHTS
COMMON LAW, TRAFFIC STOP, RIGHTS, COLORADO
Colorado Traffic Stop Traveling Under Common Law With No Plates License or Registration
Cops end up hungry for more information then guy drives away.
I now have a new personal mission to to verify and learn this if it is indeed valid - I would like to become as kind, honorable and knowledgable as this man is in this video.
#COMMONLAW #TRAFFICSTOP #RIGHTS
COMMON LAW, TRAFFIC STOP, RIGHTS, COLORADO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.