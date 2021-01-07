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KEK Ai - Short
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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34 views • January 07, 2021
KEK Ai - Short

Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho

#kek
#artificialintelligence
#shorts


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Kek is the deification of the concept of primordial darkness (kkw sm3w) in the ancient Egyptian Ogdoad cosmogony of Hermopolis. The Ogdoad consisted of four pairs of deities, four male gods paired with their female counterparts. Kek's female counterpart was Kauket.

Kek (mythology) - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Kek_(mythology)

What the Kek: Explaining the Alt-Right 'Deity' Behind Their ...
www.splcenter.org › hatewatch › 2017/05/08 › what-ke...
May 9, 2017 — Kek, in the alt-right's telling, is the “deity” of the semi-ironic “religion” the white nationalist movement has created for itself online – partly for ...
Images for kek

kek - Urban Dictionary
www.urbandictionary.com › define › term=kek
Not originally from World of Warcraft as some people think, 'kek' is the Korean approximation in english of laughter when typed on a Korean keyboard during ...

Kek | Know Your Meme
knowyourmeme.com › memes › kek
Kek” is a translation of the acronym “LOL” (laugh out loud) when reading text written by members of the Horde faction as an Alliance player in the online ...

KEK - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › KEK
The High Energy Accelerator Research Organization known as KEK, is a Japanese organization whose purpose is to operate the largest particle physics ...
Director General: Masanori Yamauchi
Established: 1 April 1997

kek - Dictionary.com
www.dictionary.com › slang › kek
What does kek mean? Kek is an online term with similar meanings to LOL or haha, used especially by gamers. Since the 2016 US presidential election, the ...

kek - Wiktionary
en.wiktionary.org › wiki › kek
ㅋㅋㅋ (kekeke) is the Korean equivalent of the English "haha". Since this is often used in StarCraft matches, Blizzard, Starcraft's developers, decided to reference ...

How an ancient Egyptian god spurred the rise of Trump
theconversation.com › how-an-ancient-egyptian-god-sp...
Mar 7, 2017 — The word “Kek”, originally a Korean onomatopoeia for a raspy laugh, had long been used on 4chan as a replacement for “lol” (laughing out ...
Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceprogrammingsirisyskekquantum computersrico rohoage of discoveryplatform kprogramming language
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