Real Demonic spirits (not ghosts) that I mentioned in my last video-Reality-READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley

Aug 14, 2022 Heres what i Mentioned in my last video the video clips I couldn't find because they were on phone I did live stream from a bit ago lol....as I spoke on many very real ( physical demonic attacks in the past) where I would get physically scratched so bad to the point of bleeding as happened many times in the last place I lived years ago when I was getting into things I shouldn't have been I was still a child of God and I accepted christ as lord around 9 of age and got baptized literally the same day or week after accepting christ as lord though got into things in early teens and 20s turning from God not including as I mentioned in my live stream posted before this video... that and see my mom bought an EVP recorder that can hear literally into the other side of what your ears cannot hear. . So would regularly hear real demonic entities in EVP recordings. Evp means electronic voice phenomenon... so called "ghost hunters" daily do it not realizing you're getting demons talking and not only talking but attaching to many or following many including real posession which demons I'll say this demons CAN NOT again CAN NOT possess a believer in christ who has Gods Holy spirit dwelling in them though they can OPPRESS you when you're a believer in christ and tempt you and scratch you physically and say bad things to make you afraid and fear. As God isn't fear but hes peace love and light. Satan and his dark kingdom aren't of God they are the darkness working through leaders and men and women globally.....turn on the daily news you'll see real demonic activity happening globally.... and yes I'll tell you all by experience if your a believer in christ and are saved in christ and if you turn from God start getting into living in sin daily by drugs and drinking or sexual sin or sin period you dont know you are leaving a door open to be demonically attacked physically and in all ways.. you leave the door open to demonic oppression. Not possession. Non believers are the only ones you'll ever hear about being possessed even many who call themselves Christian yet aren't at all can be possessed as God knows who is his and who isnt..... first clip I showed on repeat in this video you'll see a long white spiritual orb ( not human but demonic) you're seeing part of its spiritual energy you'll see it come from bottom right and shoot up towards the top left. Last clip I put on replay you'll see a separate one around 2 nights ago come from the bottom right come out of my floor then go up towards top left. I slowed clips way down so you all can see it better. And yes even if you aren't sinning especially since now satan knows his time's short because you are all in the last days and the demonic realm is attacking believers in christ now more than ever because they have but a short time till christ calls his own up to heaven so satan and the dark forces/demons/dark principalities/powers and kingdoms will attack most believers as I see occurring daily just down my timeline...especially ones as myself they really hate due to me trying to warn you all daily what's coming...so for those getting attacked in all ways I'll leave for you Ephesians 6 what we truly fight against........ and so others know the only way they leave is by and through Gods son also God in flesh ( in jesus christ) yeshuas name and when felt them around the other night I'd yell telling them to leave in christs name sometimes you got to say it more than once though they always leave as they are afraid of God and Gods Angels so for believers getting attacked in many ways spiritually dont forget you got power only in christ to cast them out and away... and I forgot to say I actually heard the first demonic thing you just said I could hear it softly in my Canada say something disgusting I won't repeat here just so others know it's not Bugs lol bugs dont look spiritual and dont talk and cant come up through your floor...

Ephesians 6:10-13

King James Version bible.

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) (John 3:16). I pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section to see how to accept jesus as lord before late.

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVmy1oW5fM