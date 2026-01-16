BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MAGA Cheers on Martial Law & World War for Israhell... and Silver and Monero Skyrocket
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
884 followers
1
267 views • 1 day ago

President Donald Snow is fully rolling out the Molochian death cult agenda of killing and enslaving everyone on earth in the next few years. Check your principles: You can’t cheer on a police state in the US, but demand regime change in other countries because… “authoritarian government brutality”.


TDV Summit | http://tdvsummit.com

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


https://x.com/i/status/2009447002728485022

https://x.com/i/status/1772240937051168906

https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/2010914533284762049?s=20

https://x.com/nowthisimpact/status/2011513856841978338?s=20

https://x.com/mjfree/status/2010755076109869520?s=20

https://x.com/i/status/2010393293981372634

https://x.com/Suzierizzo1/status/2010970580518928487?s=20

https://x.com/i/status/2004682289301897710

https://x.com/Fx1Jonny/status/2010137598736372162?s=20

https://x.com/i/status/2010137598736372162

https://x.com/SpeakWithDeeDee/status/2010996078678626787?s=20

https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1997893697044988205?s=20

https://x.com/GenghisMFKhan/status/2011451577434091683?s=20

https://x.com/RTSG_Main/status/2010919166690115646?s=20

https://x.com/SuppressedNws1/status/2011271028862070796?s=20

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/i/status/2009426812775084468

https://x.com/BryceMLipscomb/status/2010868285324038203?s=20

https://x.com/RealKenOKeefe/status/2011319444841410693?s=20




Recent News
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Hospital protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic were knowingly LETHAL

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Hospital protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic were knowingly LETHAL

Jacob Thomas
U.S. moves to break China&#8217;s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing &#8220;Strategic Resilience Reserve&#8221;

U.S. moves to break China’s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing “Strategic Resilience Reserve”

Lance D Johnson
Senate sends three-bill spending package to White House after bipartisan vote

Senate sends three-bill spending package to White House after bipartisan vote

Laura Harris
New charges for a political survivor: Timoshenko entangled in vote-buying probe amid Kyiv crisis

New charges for a political survivor: Timoshenko entangled in vote-buying probe amid Kyiv crisis

Zoey Sky
Behind the protests and threats: Iran and Israel convey &#8220;no first strike&#8221; pledge via Putin

Behind the protests and threats: Iran and Israel convey “no first strike” pledge via Putin

Jacob Thomas
