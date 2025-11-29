£100,000 campaign by pro-Israel lawyers to SILENCE Gaza doctor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After saving lives and witnessing war crimes in Gaza, British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta is due to face his tenth legal action brought forward by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKFLI), which have cost him over £100,000 in fees. He told Declassified: ‘The aim is never to win. The aim is financial and mental attrition’.
UKLFI have launched countless legal actions across the UK to counter what they call anti-Israeli and anti-Zionist actions. Included in their list of 'achievements', are campaigns to get children’s artwork removed from a hospital, to close a breast cancer centre in Palestine, and change school textbooks in the UK.
