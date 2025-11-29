£100,000 campaign by pro-Israel lawyers to SILENCE Gaza doctor

After saving lives and witnessing war crimes in Gaza, British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta is due to face his tenth legal action brought forward by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKFLI), which have cost him over £100,000 in fees. He told Declassified: ‘The aim is never to win. The aim is financial and mental attrition’.

UKLFI have launched countless legal actions across the UK to counter what they call anti-Israeli and anti-Zionist actions. Included in their list of 'achievements', are campaigns to get children’s artwork removed from a hospital, to close a breast cancer centre in Palestine, and change school textbooks in the UK.

Help Declassified expose the powerful by joining us: https://www.declassifieduk.org/join/

Mirrored - Declassified UK

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!