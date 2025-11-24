RT News - November 24 2025 9AM GMT

November 24, 2025

At least three people are killed in Pakistan after gunmen storm the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary headquarters. The US shrugs off potential EU revisions to Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - as Washington has warned that a full-pressure policy against Moscow would be doomed to fail. Israel says a senior Hezbollah official was killed in an IDF strike on Beirut that left five people dead. The militant group condemns the attack, saying the ceasefire violation clearly indicates the plans Israel has in store. At the G20 summit in South Africa. Finland warns against shifting away from a unipolar world - but the host nation insists, it's a necessary step for global development.





