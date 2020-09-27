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THIS CORONA VIRUS IS NOT A PANDEMIC - AUSTRALIANS MUST KNOW THE TRUTH
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115 views • September 27, 2020
Sky News host Alan Jones says he has warned time and time again the political leaders who are the architects of this Corona Virus response will not be able to escape the criticism that is now finding its way into the public place. Mr. Jones also reiterated his call for a national advertising campaign to "tell the public the truth about the fact this virus is not a Pandemic".
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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