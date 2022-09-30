Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BO💥OM: Putin's Response To The Pipeline attacks: Europe is run by Nazis who worship Satan!
659 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Putin says: Citizens of the world I speak to you, although I know that my message is twisted and framed. I am being made a perpetrator, but I only wanted to protect my people who were attacked for over 10 years. I am not against the citizens of Europe, it is your leaders who are against you!

This is your wake-up call. The Nazis have won the 2nd World War! The EU leaders are Nazis and you are very aware of that. It is the same club, with the same approach, as other slave states. They ignore your opinion and mine.

Why should I blow up my own gas lines? I can just turn off the tap. These accusations against Russia are very easy to debunk. Who is bombing the nuclear power plant right now? Europe is run by Nazis who worship Satan!

Wake up people, you have enough bullshit to worry about. It's all a scam, they are lying to you.

Keywords
attackrussiaputinukraineinvasionoccupationnord stream pipelinenazi european leaders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket