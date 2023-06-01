https://gettr.com/post/p2ifgzh71d1

0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion

Nicole said that before the CCP ruled China in 1949, China was a multi-ethnic country with freedom of religion and diversity. There are 56 ethnicities in China, and hundreds of millions of people believe in various religions, including Christianity, Catholicism, Judaism, and Muslims. But since the CCP took over China, all religious groups in China have become targets of religious persecution by the CCP.

Nicole 说1949年中共统治中国之前，中国是一个拥有宗教信仰自由，多元化的多民族国家，中国有56个民族，数以亿计的人信仰各种宗教包括，基督教，天主教，犹太教，和穆斯林教。但是自从中共同志中国人民以来，中共国内的所有宗教团体就成为了中共的宗教迫害目标。

