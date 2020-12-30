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Crystal and Her Daughters Move Home - Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission
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2 views • December 30, 2020
Former resident Crystal talks about her experience at the Gospel Rescue Mission, and explains how her time here allowed her to get custody of her daughters, as well as move to a new apartment with them.
Learn more:
http://www.grantspassmission.org
Learn more:
http://www.grantspassmission.org
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