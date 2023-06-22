Create New Account
Ep. 6: Bobby Kennedy Is Winning
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

After Almost 20 Years Of Being Silenced, He Is Now Being Heard

* There has never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

* He won’t stop asking questions — and that’s why they hate him.

* America’s medical establishment has beclowned itself for all time.

* Its official positions on a long list of politically-fashionable priorities have no connection to legitimate science.

* It’s all effectively witchcraft.

* The gatekeepers are transparently ridiculous.

* People have started to notice.


Tucker On Twitter | 22 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1672014260480901120

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
