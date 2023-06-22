Ep. 6: Bobby Kennedy Is Winning

After Almost 20 Years Of Being Silenced, He Is Now Being Heard
* There has never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
* He won’t stop asking questions — and that’s why they hate him.
* America’s medical establishment has beclowned itself for all time.
* Its official positions on a long list of politically-fashionable priorities have no connection to legitimate science.
* It’s all effectively witchcraft.
* The gatekeepers are transparently ridiculous.
* People have started to notice.
Tucker On Twitter | 22 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1672014260480901120
