Spiritual Warfare... We're All Playing Way Too Small.

Whenever I take the Lord seriously

I always realize I'm playing way too small.

I'm trying to get my head around... if I believe it in prayer... it will be done. On earth as it is in Heaven. The fullness of love, joy peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control all live in me in the greatest measure.

When I truly believe, then walking like a Jedi knight waving my hands and goodness happens... it would be ordinary.

So, then I wonder why it's not like that.

"I Am the Door/Gate. No one enters but through me." Jesus said. He is a jealous God. He doesn't want us doing anything without first running it by Him. FIRST!

We need to go through the Door. We need to go by faith. We need to go in the Father's time. We need to go with a good heart.

Gosh, that doesn't seem so hard.

Why is this Christian journey so hard?

Because we don't want to wait. We don't want to ask and we have conditions we desire along with God's work.

God knows.

He knows.

He knows we need money, time, love, purpose, direction and His power behind us moving forward.

Seek first His kingdom and righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.

The world has demands and distractions.

Our Savior provides the answer.

So, our need must become so great that we will cease seeking the world and begin seeking the Lord. Blessed are those who seek the Lord with a fervent heart for they will find Him.

The one thing that the Lord never promises is time. If you switch over to fully trusting... He doesn't promise provision by the next credit card cycle. And the world gets pretty angry if it doesn't get paid each billing cycle.

That's a big distraction. But don't think you can go from ordinary to fully trusting either. That is a road with failures as we learn what trusting really means. Just as we are never holy or good enough on this earth... we never fully trust either. But by all means... keep plodding forward. Every step is advancing the Kingdom in your heart and soul... and thus the world.

And that puts us in a place where we begin seeing the world as God sees it.

How does God see me?

How does God see my children/family?

How does God see my finances?

How does God see my life?

How does God see the life of those around me?

How does God see the finances of those around me?

How does God see the relationships of those hurting and needing love and fulfillment and everything seems broken?

How does God see those ready to give up on this life?

How does God see people that need Him desperately and they have no word to speak to them?

How does God see the nations and rulers over these people?

How much does God want/desire/yearn for our prayers to move Him into our life and the lives of those around us.

There are just so many bigger visions of what we can do.

God will still wait on us trying to figure out the small things... but He always has much greater things to accomplish when we are done playing small.

We are the salt of the earth and the light to dispel the darkness.

You and I are the answer.

Believe it.

Blessings warriors.

Thank you