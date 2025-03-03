Apostle - You are sent on a mission | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

In this enlightening video, Prophet Ezekiah Francis dives into the profound concept of our divine mission as believers, grounded in Scripture. Just as Jesus was sent by the Father, He now sends us out to fulfill our unique callings.





✨ Key Highlights:

*Jeremiah 1:5* reminds us that we were known and ordained before birth, emphasizing the importance of tuning in to God's voice for direction.

Discover how our obedience to God’s calling can ignite revival and transformation in our communities, as seen in **Acts 8:8**.

We’ll discuss the necessity of listening to God and boldly stepping forward in our purpose (Exodus 14:15), alongside powerful lessons from Jonah and Paul about the impact of our choices.





Join Prophet Ezekiah Francis as he explores the vital role of apostles in guiding the church and the importance of staying connected to God. Whether you're seeking clarity about your purpose or feeling uncertain about your next steps, this message is designed to inspire and equip you to embrace your calling.





🌟 *Key Takeaways:*

You are chosen and ordained by God for a specific purpose.

Understanding your mission requires a constant connection with Him.

When you step into your calling, God equips and supports you every step of the way!





Apostle - You are sent on a mission

Apostle Summit

Prophetic Time | 17 February 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/nmePSnJsl-Y





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/Vwycv1DrGrc





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/5Vwyiqbq1Ms





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/jivAcjfGc40





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/ZpvLgOz6rRg





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit