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Gen. Flynn Channeled Elizabeth Clare Prophet’s Ascended Masters at Hank Kunneman’s Religious Event
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287 views • October 07, 2021
Today on TruNews, religious conference was held last month in the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event was titled Open the Heavens Conference. It was sponsored by Pastors Hank and Brenda Kunneman, the religious leaders of Lord of Host Church in Omaha, Nebraska. The theme of the conference was “it is time to get ready for the revolution of light.”
On today’s edition of TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart walk the audience through the connection of General Michael Flynn’s prayer at this event, and its connection to cult leader Elizabeth Clare Prophet of the Church Universal and Triumphant.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/7/21
On today’s edition of TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart walk the audience through the connection of General Michael Flynn’s prayer at this event, and its connection to cult leader Elizabeth Clare Prophet of the Church Universal and Triumphant.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/7/21
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