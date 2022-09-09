Against Racism and Conspiracy - by Ivo Sasek 2015 | 09-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23558

Ivo Sasek presents the ever-present activity of the world-ruler sect in
light of the Bible. As excellent Bible-expert he fascinates the audience at the
15th AZK(Anti-Censorship-Conference) with conclusive attribution of the
described world-kingdoms as well as historic events. Marvel at the forecasts
true to detail now, made in ancient prophecies by famous prophets. Ivo Sasek
transports them into our reality today and hands the viewer the key against
racism.
👉 https://kla.tv/23558
