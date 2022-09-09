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Against Racism and Conspiracy - by Ivo Sasek 2015 | 09-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23558
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Ivo Sasek presents the ever-present activity of the world-ruler sect in light of the Bible. As excellent Bible-expert he fascinates the audience at the 15th AZK(Anti-Censorship-Conference) with conclusive attribution of the described world-kingdoms as well as historic events. Marvel at the forecasts true to detail now, made in ancient prophecies by famous prophets. Ivo Sasek transports them into our reality today and hands the viewer the key against racism.

👉 https://kla.tv/23558


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Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


AZK from 14th March 2015 Ivo Sasek:

Wider Rassismus und Verschwörung www.kla.tv/6009

Keywords
racismbiblepropheciesivo sasekanti-censorship-conferenceworld-kingdoms
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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