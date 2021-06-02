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CONSPIRACY CHIC: EUGENICS, FLUORIDE AND COMMUNISM
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30 views • June 02, 2021
WHOS' PHILOSOPHY WANTS TO DISTROY AMERICA? FABIANS, IRAN C.C.P. TRANSHUMANISTS
TECHNOCRACY, AI NANO TECH,POISONED VACCINES, euthanasia, eugenics
THE MYTH THAT THERE WERE ADULTS IN CHARGE, CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE,STATE ASSMBLIES, NO ACTION. WHY YOU"PLEAD"
IN FRONT OF THE PRIESTS OF BAAL(JUDGES)
DID FLUORIDATED WATER TURN THE POPULACE INTO DULLARD WIMPS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_fluoridation_controversy
In 2012, Alex J. Bellamy wrote that a "conservative estimate puts the total number of civilians deliberately killed by communists after the Second World War between 6.7 million and 15.5 million people, with the true figure probably much higher."
Communism has been the greatest social engineering experiment we have ever seen. It failed utterly and in doing so it killed over 100,000,000 men, women, and children, not to mention the near 30,000,000 of its subjects that died in its often aggressive wars and the rebellions it provoked. But there is a larger lesson to be learned from this horrendous sacrifice to one ideology. That is that no one can be trusted with power. The more power the center has to impose the beliefs of an ideological or religious elite or impose the whims of a dictator, the more likely human lives are to be sacrificed. This is but one reason, but perhaps the most important one, for fostering liberal democracy
TECHNOCRACY, AI NANO TECH,POISONED VACCINES, euthanasia, eugenics
THE MYTH THAT THERE WERE ADULTS IN CHARGE, CONGRESS, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE,STATE ASSMBLIES, NO ACTION. WHY YOU"PLEAD"
IN FRONT OF THE PRIESTS OF BAAL(JUDGES)
DID FLUORIDATED WATER TURN THE POPULACE INTO DULLARD WIMPS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_fluoridation_controversy
In 2012, Alex J. Bellamy wrote that a "conservative estimate puts the total number of civilians deliberately killed by communists after the Second World War between 6.7 million and 15.5 million people, with the true figure probably much higher."
Communism has been the greatest social engineering experiment we have ever seen. It failed utterly and in doing so it killed over 100,000,000 men, women, and children, not to mention the near 30,000,000 of its subjects that died in its often aggressive wars and the rebellions it provoked. But there is a larger lesson to be learned from this horrendous sacrifice to one ideology. That is that no one can be trusted with power. The more power the center has to impose the beliefs of an ideological or religious elite or impose the whims of a dictator, the more likely human lives are to be sacrificed. This is but one reason, but perhaps the most important one, for fostering liberal democracy
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