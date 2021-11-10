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Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Just Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?
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181 views • November 10, 2021
Remember Satan has to tell us what his future plans are. I honestly think that there is a shift in human consciousness and it is for the good. What this Travis Scott Satanic Blood Letting has shown me in a few short days is just how awake people (especially the new millenials) are in waking up. They may have already been awake, but the fallout of 'Travistock' (my new name for him) has been incredible. There is a fight for the Soul of this Planet and Satan is now losing. Between COVID and these psyops I have new hope for mankind. Enjoy the video. We are on it.
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Related videos:
What it was like in Astroworld Festival mosh pits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZXZt21GomE
Tsunamis 101 | National Geographic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oPb_9gOdn4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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