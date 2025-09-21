BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Seize the $13.3 BILLION/year N. American LED market! (since mal-ILLUMINATION worse than malnutrition!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
1 follower
27 views • 21 hours ago

Learn more about full-spectrum light, the world's FIRST & only light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that have 5 different wavelengths of near-infrared (and a trace amount of UVA) light and the "Godfather of time-lapse photography" who worked on a couple of Walt Disney films in the 1950s, Dr. John Ott, by clicking-on any of the below which was founded by a student of the late Dr. Ott, Ken Ceder, Executive Director of non-profit, Science of Light of Surprise, AZ: https://solshine.org/?ref=howtodieofnothing

http://tinyurl.com/MultiLightVitamins

http://tinyurl.com/GetVitaminsFromLight

SAVE ~5% by applying discount code: danny

OR

howtodieofnothing

when checking-out at https://SOLsunshine.org/

To help educate others about the FUNDAMENTAL importance of getting full-spectrum light by becoming a FREE SOLshine.org affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

http://tinyurl.com/PromotePhotoNutrition (original sign-up link: https://solshine.goaffpro.com/create-account?ref=howtodieofnothing

HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT GUIDE: LIGHT THERAPY FOR SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER (SAD)

Billing Codes for Light Therapy:

Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Code: 96900 (seasonal affective disorder light therapy)

Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Codes: E0203 ( Therapeutic lightbox, 10,000 lux tabletop)

CPT Code: 97026 (infrared light therapy)

ICD-9 Diagnosis Codes: 296.00-296.99 Affective psychosis 300.4 Neurotic depression 301.10-301.13 Affective personality disorder 311 Depressive disorder, not elsewhere classified Code # and Diagnosis: DSM IV-296.3X Major Depression, Recurrent DSM IV-296.4X Bipolar Disorder, most recent episode-Manic DSM IV-296.5X Bipolar Disorder, Depressed DSM IV-296.6X Bipolar Disorder, Mixed DSM IV-296.8 Bipolar Disorder, NOS DSM IV-296.90 Mood Disorder, NOS: Seasonal Affective Disorder DSM IV-311.01 Depressive Disorder, NOS DSM IV-311.02 Depressive Disorder, NOS DSM IV-311.03 Depressive Disorder, NOS DSM IV-311.04 Depressive Disorder, NOS

These procedures conform to April 1993 U.S. Public Health Service-Agency for HealthCare Policy and research guidelines for management of this disorder. AHCPR93-0551-Depression: Guideline Vol. 2; AHCPR93-0553-Depression

Keywords
john ottbio-hackingdr jack kruselight medicinehealthiest leds
