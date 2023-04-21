https://gettr.com/post/p2eyv1fc9e9

在中国 人们没有投票权，没有人投票让中国共产党上台。他们在1949年，篡夺了国民党的权力，他们强迫合法的中华民国退到台湾。从尼克松政府开始，美国政府一直在建立一个与中共政权友好的关系，而忽略了真正的人民。

In China, people don't have the right to vote, and no one voted to put the Chinese Communist Party in power. They usurped the power of the Kuomintang in 1949, forcing the legal Republic of China to retreat to Taiwan. Starting with the Nixon administration, the U.S. government has been building a friendly relationship with the Communist regime at the expense of the real people.

