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Kevin J Johnston Hunts By-Law Officers in Mississauga AGAIN - AGAIN!
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1 view • January 12, 2021
The city of Mississauga is run by the most narcissistic and dangerous mayor named Bonnie Crombie. Her up along with the absolutely useless city council have demanded that by-law officers within the city travel all over parklands to criminally harassed children and women by handing out fines for things are not crimes. I keep returning to the same ice rink in the hopes of confronting these by-law officers. When they see me they leave. It's only a matter of time before we get one to speak up!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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