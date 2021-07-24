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Cherubim: The Guards of Eden (Biblical Stories Explained) [23.07.2021]
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42 views • July 24, 2021
Cherubim (singular: cherub) are heavenly beings that are depicted as the throne-bearers of God.
The imagery of the Cherubim involves them lifting Yahweh or him riding on them, probably akin to people carrying a king's throne on a litter.
https://www.qwant.com/?q=cherubim&;t=web
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Grace Digital Network
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https://youtu.be/oNVGMhgATlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNVGMhgATlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
The imagery of the Cherubim involves them lifting Yahweh or him riding on them, probably akin to people carrying a king's throne on a litter.
https://www.qwant.com/?q=cherubim&;t=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cherubim&;t=h_&ia=web
34,081 viewsPremiered 19 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
838K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oNVGMhgATlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNVGMhgATlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
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