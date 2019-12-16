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Israel USS Liberty Attack, Flase Flag supported by DC Zionist US Corp. Regime
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13 views • December 16, 2019
The USS Liberty attack was when the Israeli Military attacked an American ship, tried to blame it on Egypt, so that the US would go to war against Egypt. Israel has a history of getting the US to fight its wars (Iraq). They control most of the US, and make sure the US gives billions of dollars of money to Israel (Over 10 000$ per Israeli citizen), and the US gives the best weaponry to the Zionist state.
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