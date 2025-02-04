Trump: Genocide in Gaza is kosher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP: PEOPLE FROM GAZA COULD GO TO JORDAN OR EGYPT. Trump meets with Satanyahu to make Genocide great again for Zionist Israel.
Translation: Get out of Gaza because my Donors are demanding it. Ethnic Cleansing is kosher when America does it for Zionist Israel. #MAGA
“I think they (people of Gaza) should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable and make it a whole.
If we could find the right piece of land or numerous pieces of land and build them some really nice places with plenty of money in the area. I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza, which has had just decades and decades of death.”
Source: Fox News
BREAKING: A reporter asked Trump: what would happen if Egypt and Jordan told you no to your proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza? Donald Trump: “They won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza.” “It will happen.” [Jerusalem Post]. Trump on the displacement of Palestinians: “I hope we can do something so that they won’t want to return.” [Israeli Radio].
