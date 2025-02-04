Trump: Genocide in Gaza is kosher

TRUMP: PEOPLE FROM GAZA COULD GO TO JORDAN OR EGYPT. Trump meets with Satanyahu to make Genocide great again for Zionist Israel.

Translation: Get out of Gaza because my Donors are demanding it. Ethnic Cleansing is kosher when America does it for Zionist Israel. #MAGA

“I think they (people of Gaza) should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable and make it a whole.

If we could find the right piece of land or numerous pieces of land and build them some really nice places with plenty of money in the area. I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza, which has had just decades and decades of death.”

Source: Fox News

https://x.com/TPostMillennial

BREAKING: A reporter asked Trump: what would happen if Egypt and Jordan told you no to your proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza? Donald Trump: “They won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza.” “It will happen.” [Jerusalem Post]. Trump on the displacement of Palestinians: “I hope we can do something so that they won’t want to return.” [Israeli Radio].

https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1886899661618761784









