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German Woman Kept Her Eyes Open & Saved Child From Being Snatched
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104 views • July 01, 2020
A woman at a play park in Berlin noticed a man with a young girl, and the situation did not seem right to her. When the man started walking away with the child, this woman paid attention to her gut instinct and followed him. She enlisted the help of a local vendor in the pursuit and when confronted the man admitted the little girl was not his. They made the man take the little girl back to the park where her mother was frantically searching for her.
Had this woman existed inside her own bubble or disregarded her instinct, this story would have had a completely different outcome.
The Story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8470297/Child-snatcher-caught-carrying-two-year-old-girl-German-park.html
Had this woman existed inside her own bubble or disregarded her instinct, this story would have had a completely different outcome.
The Story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8470297/Child-snatcher-caught-carrying-two-year-old-girl-German-park.html
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