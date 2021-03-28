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New book - COVID-19: The Genetically Engineered Pandemic
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61 views • March 28, 2021
If the pandemic was the result of an intentional act with its evil designers still running loose, how can we expect our planet to ever "return back to normal"?
The pandemic is a quest for profit, total power & control right down to our DNA - https://www.amazon.com/Covid-19-Genetically-Engineered-Peter-Tremblay/dp/1927538742 #justsayno #COVID19
The pandemic is a quest for profit, total power & control right down to our DNA - https://www.amazon.com/Covid-19-Genetically-Engineered-Peter-Tremblay/dp/1927538742 #justsayno #COVID19
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