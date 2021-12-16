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Crime Exploding in Democrat Areas that are Anti-Police
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50 views • December 16, 2021
Crime Skyrocketing in Cities Run by Democrats. Smash and Grab Attacks Centered in Democrat Cities. Retail Outlets are Closing in Cities Overrun by Crime. Victims of Crime Need Help; Violent Criminals Need to be in Prison. Our American Cities Need Law and Order for Public Safety!
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