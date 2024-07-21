Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 5: Jesus and Marriage

Marriage is a topic that divides society, and depending upon whom you ask, produces a variety of responses. Traditionally, it has been the union of a male and female, but that definition is not so clear anymore as most people have lost sight of God's laws for mankind.

The family is a building block of society instituted by God, but what happens when society abandons God's laws so that divorce and homosexuality become prevalent? Divorce was once a reprehensible idea but today even Christians have been overtaken by this scourge.

Homosexuality is another problem, and this once shameful practice is now openly flaunted. Most everyone is familiar with what the Old Testament has to say about these issues, but how would Jesus react and what would He say? The church is supposed to be a beacon of hope but has lost its way and when it stopped listening to the words of Jesus.

We need to abide in Christ and keep His commandments regardless of what society thinks. To whom will you yield: the Lord in obedience unto righteousness or Satan in sin unto death? Today can be a new starting point in your life.

JULY 8, 2012

