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Musician? Introvert? Your education was designed to HOBBLE you.
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34 views • April 30, 2021
Some thoughts about the nature and origins of western education, and how it preserves its own thought patterns and reality tunnel by crushing and ignoring other forms of mental processing - especially in those born to think differently.
Check out more on the subject here:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com/school/index.php/2021/04/29/the-purpose-mission-of-the-conscious-music-school/
Check out more on the subject here:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com/school/index.php/2021/04/29/the-purpose-mission-of-the-conscious-music-school/
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