Is Social Media Censorship An Attack On Speech?

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The social media suppression of an investigative report in the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden's son, with conservatives pointing out the double standards and biases of these companies' policies. Are they right? Is there a solution? Plus today: Scott Gottlieb and crony capitalism, Gov. Newsome on the hot-seat, and strong words from Judge Napolitano...