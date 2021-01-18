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WHY 2020? Has the SHAKING from God begun?
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82 views • January 18, 2021
WHY was 2020 so wild all around the world? And why in 2020 and not some other year? This is a good review of the many shocking events of 2020 – and what we are to learn from it. Has God begun the promised “shaking of the earth and heaven” of Hebrews 12:26-27?
#2020 #BibleStudy #Prophecy
www.lightontherock.org
#2020 #BibleStudy #Prophecy
www.lightontherock.org
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