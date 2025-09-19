Unmasking the Hidden War: Deep State Collapse & Global Awakening | Michael Jaco

Michael Jaco exposes the accelerating downfall of deep state power structures, the truth behind media manipulation, and the global awakening reshaping our future. From covert operations to spiritual warfare, this conversation reveals the battles being fought behind the headlines—and what it means for patriots everywhere.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.













🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





















Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.













This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.













👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/













Free Subscription





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/













ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!













https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting













Follow JMC Here





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/