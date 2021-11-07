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The storm is FINALLY here. Get your popcorn prepped this is what we’ve been waiting for. Ratcliffe unloads truth on an epic level. You all know who this leads to. He’s bite his tongue for 11 months.
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1206 views • November 07, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [11/7/2021 10:33 AM]
[ Album ]
#Russia #Treason #DOJ #FBI #Ratcliffe #Durham #Indictments
John Ratcliffe on latest indictment in Durham probe
7 November 2021
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/vQNl8PpcSHw)
https://t.me/realmj12/2728
The storm is FINALLY here. Get your popcorn prepped this is what we’ve been waiting for. Ratcliffe unloads truth on an epic level. You all know who this leads to. He’s bite his tongue for 11 months. It’s so storm season.
[ Album ]
#Russia #Treason #DOJ #FBI #Ratcliffe #Durham #Indictments
John Ratcliffe on latest indictment in Durham probe
7 November 2021
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/vQNl8PpcSHw)
https://t.me/realmj12/2728
The storm is FINALLY here. Get your popcorn prepped this is what we’ve been waiting for. Ratcliffe unloads truth on an epic level. You all know who this leads to. He’s bite his tongue for 11 months. It’s so storm season.
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