BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

050 Climate Change: Famines, Pestilence, Earthquakes -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- WUP 50
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
31 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • September 29, 2021
In episode 50 we take a look at some of the natural disasters happening around the world. We also observe warnings from the World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab about not so natural disasters looming. How can all of these, along with the climate change saga, link to a possible larger agenda?

Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/

Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica

Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...

Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

START YouTube Channel - Heavy snowfall in United Kingdom! Snow Storm in Manchester, UK, 20 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/E1nAypCi6_w

START YouTube Channel - Strong snow storm buries Yokote landmarks, Akita, Japan, 19 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/swMHgYvnKjU

START YouTube Channel - The Saudi desert turns into terrible rivers, 11 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/OkA913eFxtA

START YouTube Channel - Terrible storm and strong flash floods north of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 9 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/0GbR84YZM_I

START YouTube Channel - Massive hail storm hits Turkey 13 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/uxeB_UinaIs

START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Chalane hits Mozambique 29 Dec 2020
https://youtu.be/08MdPOIOz3s

START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Eloise hits Madagascar 18 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/mFHo_-o1soU

Twitter - CyberAttack2020 YouTube Channel - Klaus Schwab - The Great Reset "Cyber Pandemic" FULL CLIP @ World Economic Forum CYBER POLYGON 2020
https://youtu.be/oaP079ifubs

Fox News YouTube Channel - Tucker: Democratic Party is planning a war on half of America
https://youtu.be/UoT95B90cwU

https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/en...

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...

Christian Service, p. 155.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Darkness Before Dawn, p. 34.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

From Here to Forever, p. 360.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Review and Herald March 18, 1884, paragraph 14
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Manuscript Releases, vol. 3 [Nos. 162-209], p. 314.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Last Day Events, p. 129.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

#ClimateChange, #WalterVeith, #Veith, #Earthquakes, #Pestilence, #Famine, #Disasters
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy