EXCLUSIVE: Police bodycam footage shows moment-by-moment arrest of George Floyd for the first time (Copied to protect from Censorship)

The terror on George Floyd's face as a rookie cop points a gun at his head while he sits in his car can be seen today for the first time. DailyMail.com has exclusively obtained video from the bodycams of officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng, who were part of Floyd's fatal arrest on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Floyd died after Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes on May 25. The tapes show in minute detail how Floyd begs 'Mr. Officer, please don't shoot me. Please man,' before the struggle that ended with his death. It also shows how Floyd resisted as the cops tried to force him into the back of the car, telling them he suffers from claustrophobia and anxiety. The video begins with Lane knocking on Floyd's car window with a flashlight and once Floyd opens the door, Lane pulls out his gun and points it at Floyd's head. Floyd, 46, begs him not to shoot, saying: ''I'll look at you eye-to-eye. Please don't shoot me man. I just lost my mom, man'. He sobs as the officers pull him out of the car and handcuff him, as his ex suggests he was undergoing mental problems and was afraid of police. After the struggle to get Floyd in the cop car, he is suddenly on the sidewalk with Chauvin's knee on his neck. Floyd says he can't breathe numerous times and calls for his 'momma' but his voice slowly gets weaker as his life drains away, even saying 'I'll probably just die this way'.