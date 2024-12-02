You might be shocked! Biden lied about pardoning his son Hunter, not even that long ago - Hunter is Pardoned!

You might be shocked by this, but Biden lied about pardoning his son Hunter—not even that long ago. It was only 5 months ago, I posted a clip of this interview.

Biden pardoned Hunter this evening.

Not shocked that he lied, or about the pardon! Cynthia

For some reason, Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, for all crimes committed since January 1, 2014.

In May 2014, Hunter Biden joined the board of directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma.

We're sure that's just a coincidence. 🤔

Biden's statement:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/12/01/statement-from-president-joe-biden-11/

